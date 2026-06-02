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Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani has come fourth in a list of Valencia players this season following his performances while on loan at the Mestalla.

Ramazani joined Valencia last summer on a season-long loan after falling out of favour with Whites boss Daniel Farke; Inside Futbol reviewed all Leeds’ loan stars and their chances of a future at the club.

Despite slipping down the pecking order at Elland Road, Leeds were not prepared to include an option to buy in the loan deal with Valencia.

Ramazani enjoyed a strong second half of the campaign at Valencia, but there are doubts over whether Los Che will be able to re-sign him this summer.

Valencia had a mixed campaign under former Leeds coach Carlos Corberan and eventually finished in ninth place.

Now the club’s fans have had their say on the players and officials at Valencia, giving them a rating out of ten on a survey carried out by Valencia-based Spanish daily Super Deporte.

Ramazani has ended up fourth in the list, getting an average score of 6.3, behind only Javi Guerra, Guido Rodriguez and Stole Dimitrievski.

Star Valencia fan rating Stole Dimitrievski 7.6 Guido Rodriguez 7.1 Javi Guerra 6.8 Largie Ramazani 6.3 Luis Rioja 6.3 Umar Sadiq 6.2 Eray Comert 6 Hugo Duro 6 Top ranked Valencia stars

The winger did seem to strike a chord with the Valencia supporters during his loan spell.

Following a 1-0 loss to Elche in La Liga in April, Ramazani was one of the only players spared the wrath of the Valencia fans.

Valencia will now be plotting how to move forward, with already a number of players on the chopping block due to their poor performances.

Dimitri Foulquier, Dani Raba, Baptiste Santamaria, Arnaut Danjuam and Thierry Rendall are stars Valencia will look to offload.

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It is unclear if a deal can be done to take Ramazani back to the Mestalla from Leeds, but the winger’s chances of playing time if he remains at Elland Road look slim.

Leeds added in the final third last summer, notably with the arrival of Noah Okafor, who impressed hugely in the Premier League.

For Ramazani, a move elsewhere again is likely to make the most sense if he wants regular game time.