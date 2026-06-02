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Aston Villa ‘have already spoken’ to Matias Soule’s entourage and the transfer market is moving around the Roma winger, though no firm negotiations have taken place yet.

Soule arrived at Roma from Juventus in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will keep him at the club until 2029.

The 23-year-old scored six goals and chipped in with five assists in 33 appearances in Serie A, helping Roma return to the Champions League this season after a seven-year absence.

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Soule has garnered interest from a host of clubs across Europe, and it is not the first time teams from England have been keen on him, as back in 2024, Leicester City were close to bringing him to the Premier League.

Despite a stellar campaign, the Argentine will not feature in the upcoming World Cup, but he might secure a move in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa have been widely linked with Soule and, according to Italian daily La Repubblica (via LaRoma24), they ‘have already spoken’ to his entourage.

Borussia Dortmund have also started initial discussions over a potential move in the summer and Brighton are also keeping tabs on Soule’s situation at Roma.

Club Years Juventus 2021-2024 Frosinone (loan) 2023-2024 Roma 2024- Matias Soule’s career history

No firm negotiations have commenced, but it is claimed that the transfer market for Soule ‘is moving’.

Roma have slapped a €40m price tag on Soule’s head as the Giallorossi want to raise funds without compromising the core team and to improve their firepower with new, high-quality attacking options.

In recent weeks, Aston Villa and Roma concluded the permanent transfer of Donyell Malen to the Italian side following a successful loan spell.

The Villans enjoyed a brilliant season, securing Champions League football and winning the Europa League under manager Unai Emery.

Emery will want to add more high-profile players to his team in the upcoming summer transfer window to bolster the squad, and the Villans have been monitoring Inter Milan star Luis Henrique.

Soule has three years remaining on his current contract, which put Roma in a good position in any transfer negotiations, as the Italian side could drive up the asking price due to heavy interest from several clubs.

It is unclear where Soule will be plying his trade next season, but currently the 23-year-old attacker has no shortage of suitors.