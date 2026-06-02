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Sunderland are ready to offer Geoffrey Kondogbia a salary increase if he agrees to swap Marseille for a move to the Stadium of Light this summer, which would suit the Stade Velodrome outfit.

Regis Le Bris’ side are preparing for a campaign that will include European football for the first time in 53 years after securing a seventh-place finish in the Premier League.

The Black Cats have already been active in their search for midfield reinforcements and have been credited with an interest in Aston Villa target Eljif Elmas.

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Milton Delgado has also emerged as a target, and they recently received encouragement in that pursuit after Trabzonspor ‘severed communication’ with Boca Juniors regarding a potential deal.

Another name on their radar is Yacine Titraoui, a promising Algerian talent and it has been suggested the midfielder favours a move to England despite competition from Marseille.

However, the Black Cats are aware that they may need to stretch their financial limits if they are to avoid being left behind in the chase for Frank Anguissa, whose salary could double should he move to Galatasaray.

Sunderland have also turned their attention towards experienced options, identifying Kondogbia as a potential option after the midfielder was deemed to ‘no longer represent the future’ at Marseille.

Manager Time at Club Regis Le Bris July 2024 – present Michael Beale December 2023 –February 2024 Tony Mowbray August 2022 – December 2023 Alex Neil February 2022 – August 2022 Lee Johnson December 2020 – January 2022 Last five permanent Sunderland managers

According to French outlet Media Foot, ‘Sunderland are offering’ Kondogbia ‘a salary of €110,000 per week’ should he agree to join the club, a figure that would exceed the terms of his current deal with Les Olympians.

He is currently believed to earn around €100,000 per week and the proposed offer could hand him the opportunity to experience English football for the first time in his career.

The 34-year-old is coming off an injury-disrupted campaign in which he managed just ten Ligue 1 appearances, a factor Sunderland will weigh up carefully given the added demands that Europa League football will place upon the squad.

Now would not be the first time Kondogbia has had the opportunity to move to England, having opted to join Marseille instead of West Ham United when interest emerged three years ago.

Meanwhile, outgoings from midfield could also be expected, with Habib Diarra among the ‘top targets’ identified by Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk.

Club captain Granit Xhaka has also been claimed to be ‘open to joining’ Besiktas, although the midfielder is ‘not currently at the top of the list’ for the Turkish side.