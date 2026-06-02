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Sunderland have not yet advanced their interest in Algerian midfielder Yacine Titraoui, despite it being claimed they had put a big offer to the Charleroi star.

The Black Cats booked their place in next season’s Europa League after an impressive return to the Premier League, finishing seventh with 54 points in their first campaign back among the top flight.

Regis Le Bris masterminded a highly productive recruitment drive last summer, strengthening his squad with smart additions, and he will be eager to replicate that success as Sunderland prepare for the demands of competing on multiple fronts.

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Titraoui, who currently plays for Charleroi, has emerged as a Sunderland target, with it being suggested that the Algerian midfielder would favour a move to the Stadium of Light over Marseille, who are also monitoring his situation.

Despite that interest, however, according to French journalist Santi Arouna, Sunderland have yet to make a move for the Algerian talent.

Marseille, meanwhile, remain in a similar position, with no contact having been made for the midfielder’s services.

Titraoui featured 42 times in all competitions for Charleroi last season, registering eight goal contributions as he continued to enhance his reputation in Belgium.

Club Years Paradou AC 2021-2024 Charleroi 2024- Yacine Titraoui career history

With growing interest in the midfielder, the Belgian club could view this summer as the ideal time to cash in on one of their most valuable assets, despite his contract running until next year and containing an option for a further 12 months.

With European football secured and the revenue boost that comes with it, Sunderland may be better placed than ever to meet Charleroi’s reported €12m valuation of the midfielder.

The five-cap Algeria international is also heading into a pivotal summer on the international stage, with a place at this summer’s World Cup already secured and the opportunity to further raise his profile with strong performances in North America.

Titraoui is far from the only midfielder on Sunderland’s shortlist, with Boca Juniors youngster Milton Delgado also attracting attention despite interest from several Premier League rivals.

Frank Anguissa remains another option under consideration, with Napoli yet to completely rule out a summer departure for the experienced midfielder.

The Black Cats are also admirers of RB Leipzig’s Eljif Elmas, although another English club currently appears to hold the upper hand in the race for his signature.