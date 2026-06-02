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Elche are not expected to make a firm move for Aston Villa right-back Andres Garcia until they appoint a manager ahead of next season.

The Villa Park club had a brilliant season as they finished fourth in the Premier League and won the Europa League to sign off on a historic campaign.

Unai Emery will now expect to get proper backing from the club hierarchy, but they have to be aware of the new Squad Cost Ratio (SCR) rules.

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And it means that the Villans will look to offload fringe stars to lighten up their wage bill and strengthen their kitty to build a strong side.

Spanish full-back Garcia joined Aston Villa from La Liga outfit Levante for a fee of around £6m mid-season in the 2024-25 campaign to be a backup for first-choice Matty Cash.

However, over one and a half seasons, he made only 18 appearances for the club, playing a very sporadic role at Villa Park.

His deal at Villa Park runs for three more years, but Garcia and Villa are ready to part ways, likely on loan, in the upcoming summer window, with interest from Valencia.

Spanish star Position Pau Torres Defender Andres Garcia Defender Spanish players on the books at Aston Villa

Carlos Corberan’s side are not the only interested club in the 23-year-old Spanish outfit Elche, as Los Franjiverdes have appeared as a possible destination for Garcia.

According to Spanish sports daily Sport, even though Elche are keen, they will not make a big move for Garcia until they get their hands on a new manager.

And the 23-year-old Spaniard is not expected to be enticed to make a move to Los Franjiverdes before he knows who is going to be the next Elche boss.

As such, any swoop on the part of Elche for Garcia is on hold.

Garcia started only the final game of the recently concluded Premier League against Manchester City, racking up only 103 minutes of game time across all competitions.

Aston Villa are ready to offload the Spaniard and have other options on their wish list to strengthen the full-back position.

Galatasaray full-back Roland Sallai is on Aston Villa’s radar, but fellow Premier League club Fulham could make a move for him.

Now it remains to be seen whether the interested La Liga clubs will make a concrete move for Garcia in the coming weeks and months to bring him back to Spain after one year at Villa.