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Everton will hold talks with West Ham United over the coming weeks amid interest in a number of Hammers stars.

Following relegation, West Ham will be forced to cash in on a number of their players and already there is keen interest from several sides.

Attacker Crysencio Summerville is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is interesting Fenerbahce.

Soungoutou Magassa is being eyed by Eintracht Frankfurt, with West Ham flop Niclas Fullkrug wanted by newly promoted Italian outfit Venezia.

Wan-Bissaka is also being eyed by David Moyes’ Everton, who have been linked with several West Ham players.

Moyes knows the Hammers well from his time in charge at the London Stadium and could well see an ideal opportunity to reinforce the ranks at the Hill Dickinson on favourable terms.

And there are talks that are expected to happen between Everton and West Ham in the coming weeks as deals are explored.

Wanted Hammer Crysencio Summerville Taty Castellanos El Hadji Malick Diouf Konstantinos Mavropanos Mateus Fernandes Jarrod Bowen Jean-Clair Todibo Soungoutou Magassa Aaron Wan-Bissaka Tomas Soucek West Ham players linked with moves away

ExWHUemployee wrote on Patreon: “There is also a link with Everton’s CEO Angus Kinnear who worked at West Ham for four years previously too so there is expected to be a number of conversations between the two clubs in coming weeks.”

With West Ham needing to raise money through player sales, while at the same time giving Nuno a strong enough squad to get promoted, the Hammers will want to get the maximum value from any departures.

The Toffees though could still look to get a discount on prices, especially as deals early in the summer would allow the Hammers more scope to plan and then enter the market themselves.

It has been widely assumed that Summerville will be a player who will definitely depart West Ham this summer.

However, the attacker gave an indication that he may not be totally set on going with comments made amid his inclusion in the Netherlands World Cup squad.

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Summerville, speaking in terms of helping West Ham get back up, said: “I just hope we can return to the Premier League as soon as possible.

“It just wasn’t good enough this season.”

West Ham though may well need to cash in on Summerville, one of their most saleable assets, meaning a move could need to happen.

The Hammers will hope to see him shine at the World Cup and further boost his value in the process.