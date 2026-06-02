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Juventus have identified Tottenham Hotspur targeted shot-stopper Alex Meret as an alternative to Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson.

Meret arrived at Napoli in July 2018 on a season-long loan from fellow Serie A club Udinese, with the move later being made permanent in July 2019.

During Napoli’s title-winning 2024/25 campaign, the goalkeeper featured in 34 of the club’s 38 Serie A matches and kept 17 clean sheets.

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However, Meret endured an injury-hit season, suffering a metatarsal problem and later struggling to re-establish himself as the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper after returning to fitness.

The 29-year-old featured in only eleven league games for Azzurri, leaving him unhappy with his game time.

The situation also left the goalkeeper’s agent, who admitted talks will need to be held to work out what happens next, displeased.

Meret could be on the move this summer in search of regular game time and Tottenham having been namechecked as a side to ‘keep an eye on’.

Goalkeeper Country Antonin Kinsky Czech Republic Guglielmo Vicario Italy Brandon Austin United States Tottenham’s first team goalkeepers

Tottenham are expected to sign at least one new goalkeeper amid speculation over the future of Guglielmo Vicario.

There are also questions over whether Antonin Kinsky could handle being the number 1 at a club of Tottenham’s expectations given his young age.

Spurs though could face heavyweight competition for Meret if they do go for him.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Tutto Juve), Juventus have identified Meret as an alternative to their Liverpool‘s Alisson.

The Bianconeri have been pursuing the Liverpool goalkeeper for a while, however there are big question marks over whether a deal can happen.

Juventus could be an attractive destination for Meret, with Tottenham unable to offer any European football.

It remains to be seen who makes the first official move to secure the signature of the Napoli goalkeeper.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Spurs are looking to strengthen their side and push for higher ambitions in the next season.

With the Lilywhites looking to address the goalkeeper’s position, further up the pitch, Tottenham have begun to pull financial levers to bring midfielder Antonio Vergara to the north London club.

Spurs are also interested in signing Tarik Muharemovic, though they face competition from Juventus again.

Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson are widely expected to join on free transfers.