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Tottenham Hotspur ‘are the frontrunners’ to sign Trabzonspor’s rising Ivorian talent Christ Oulai amid interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Oulai joined Trabzonspor in August 2025, arriving from Ligue 2 side Bastia for €5.5m, signing a five-year contract with the Turkish side.

The 20-year-old was a key figure for the Black Sea Storm as they enjoyed a strong league campaign and won the Turkish Cup.

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In the recent Super Lig season, the Ivorian made 25 appearances for the Turkish side, while scoring two goals and providing four assists.

His impressive performances in Turkey and in AFCON have attracted attention from a host of clubs across Europe as the transfer window approaches.

According to Turkish daily Hurriyet, Tottenham, who have been ‘closely monitoring’ the midfielder, ‘are the frontrunners’ to secure the signature of Oulai along with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Brighton.

It has been suggested that Leipzig and Benfica are also keen on signing the Ivorian, but they look to be behind the Premier League trio.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

With Trabzonspor planning their squad for next season, the Turkish club are looking to cash in on the midfielder amid heavy interest and are expecting around €35m for Oulai.

With a host of clubs interested, Tottenham will not find it easy to secure the services of the Trabzonspor midfielder.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will make the first official move to sign Oulai.

With the summer transfer window approaching, the Lilywhites have hit the ground running in the market as they look to strengthen their side after securing their top-flight status on the final match day.

With Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin linked with leaving the north London club, the Lilywhites are invested heavily in the market for defensive options this summer.

Tottenham hold a strong interest in Dinamo Zagreb defender Sergi Dominguez, who is regarded as a commanding presence and is comfortable in possession.

The Lilywhites are also targeting Roma defender Evan Ndicka, who is being chased by ‘three important teams abroad’.