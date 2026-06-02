Richard Keys insists Liverpool did not have a late change of heart on Arne Slot and he was right when he revealed months ago that the Dutchman was on his way out, with the Aston Villa result simply the coup de grace.

Following a relatively underwhelming campaign, which saw them finish fifth just a year after winning the league, Liverpool sacked Slot last weekend.

Andoni Iraola, who has just left Bournemouth, is now a firm favourite to take over due to his connection with Reds sporting director Richard Hughes.

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Keys, who has been a vocal critic of the 47-year-old, quickly took credit for having predicted the departure of Slot at the end of the season.

Now Keys has gone on to insist that the decision to sack Slot was taken months ago, as he said at the time, and the 4-2 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa on 15th May was just the final nail in the manager’s coffin.

“Liverpool didn’t ‘change their mind’ on firing Slot – the decision was made months ago when I said”, Keys wrote on X.

“The final nail was the night Villa pumped them.”

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Iraola announcing as early as in April that he would leave his job with Bournemouth was an indication that the managerial job would be up for grabs at Anfield, Keys insists.

“Iraola’s resignation is the clue. Like Maresca’s was. Glasner quit thinking he’d got United. That didn’t work out, though.”

Former United States international Charlie Davies has advised the Reds to check if they can tempt Unai Emery away from Aston Villa to appoint him the boss at the Merseyside club.

Liverpool now have a busy period ahead as they look to appoint a new manager and then delve into the transfer market to equip him with the weapons to get going again next season.

There are also questions over Liverpool’s recruitment department, with Ibrahima Konate slipping away on a free transfer, while Mohamed Salah’s deal was terminated a year early.