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Norwich City are not looking to rival Valencia in the race to sign Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani, according to pundit Chris Reeve.

Ramazani could move on from Elland Road this summer following a season-long loan in La Liga at Valencia, with Los Che looking to keep him permanently.

Leeds shipped out Ramazani after he fell out of favour under Daniel Farke and with the Whites having retained their Premier League status he may find no room if he heads back to the club.

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The Belgian attacker was ‘certain he will have to rejoin Leeds United’ after the conclusion of his loan spell at Valencia however, due to no option to buy in the loan, but it seems he could make a move away from Elland Road this summer.

Valencia are big admirers of Ramazani and the club’s CEO ‘travelled’ to England recently to advance talks with Leeds United over a potential move in the summer.

It was suggested that, amid Valencia’s efforts, Norwich were looking to muscle in and take Ramazani to Carrow Road.

However, it has now been claimed that the Canaries are not looking to sign Ramazani for their Championship bid next season.

Ramazani enjoyed this time in Spain on the field, however, off the field, the attacker’s house in Valencia was ransacked by thieves who made off with over €100,000 worth of loot.

Trophy won With Segunda Division Almeria Championship Leeds United Largie Ramazani’s honours

Valencia signing Ramazani permanently very much depends on what deal Leeds are willing to accept, with the Spanish side not looking to pay more than €4m.

Offloading Ramazani would create space on the Leeds wage bill and also bolster Farke’s transfer kitty for his summer business.

Leeds plucked Ramazani from Spanish football, where he was shining with Almeria, having joined the club after he snubbed a new contract at Manchester United and left Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old found success in Spain and his stint at Valencia would suggest that Spanish football does suit the winger.

Valencia will be hoping other clubs do not come in for Ramazani as that could drive up the amount Leeds ask for in order to let him go.