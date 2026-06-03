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Watford attacker Othmane Maamma ‘could spark a bidding war’ this summer, with Everton and Crystal Palace both keen on signing the Moroccan.

Mamma joined Watford in August 2025 from French side Montpellier, signing a four-year contract with the Vicarage Road club.

In the recent Championship season, the 20-year-old winger made 25 appearances for the Hornets, while scoring four goals and providing one assist.

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His breakout performances came at the Under-20 World Cup in 2025, where Mamma played a key role in helping Morocco lift the trophy for the very first time.

Following his impressive displays, the Watford winger has attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

According to Moroccan outlet Le360 Sport, Maamma ‘could spark a bidding war’ amid growing interest from Everton and Crystal Palace.

It has been suggested that Portuguese giants Benfica are also closely monitoring the development of the 20-year-old.

Club Years Montpellier 2022-2025 Watford 2025- Othmane Maamma’s career history

However, Watford will not make it easy for any club looking to sign the Moroccan, as the Hornets rejected a host of high-profile offers for the winger during the January window.

It remains to be seen who makes the first official move to secure the signature of Maamma amid growing interest.

The Eagles could hold an advantage in the pursuit for the Moroccan, as the Toffees have no European football to offer.

Following a respectable season under David Moyes, Everton are preparing to strengthen their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

The Toffees are looking to strengthen their right-back position and have been namechecked for Bologna defender Emil Holm, for whom a move to England is a priority.

Crystal Palace, who secured the first European major trophy in their 121-year history by winning the Conference League, will look to build on that success by signing quality players in the upcoming transfer window.

The Eagles could be in the transfer market for a new striker, with Juventus keeping Jean-Philippe Mateta alive as a target in the summer window.