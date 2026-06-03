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Newcastle United do ‘like’ Italian right-back Marco Palestra, but they ‘believe’ he is heading elsewhere this summer, according to journalist Luke Edwards.

The Magpies had a season to forget, as they finished five places below their bitter rivals, Sunderland, who just got promoted to the Premier League last year.

Eddie Howe still has the board’s backing going into the new campaign, and the club are expecting better results, meaning the summer transfer window will be crucial.

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One former Premier League star stressed that he feels a disconnect has started between the fans and the boss, who will be under heavy scrutiny.

They will need to bring in appropriate bodies through the door and signing a quality right-back is high on the club’s agenda.

Veteran right-back Kieran Trippier is set to join Wolves, and England international Tino Livramento is also attracting heavy transfer interest.

The 23-year-old Englishman is being targeted by Premier League champions Arsenal, meaning it understandable that Newcastle are assessing other full-backs.

Level First cap Italy U19s 2023 Italy U20s 2024 Italy U21s 2024 Italy 2026 Marco Palestra for Italy

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in Atalanta right-back Palestra, who had a breakout campaign for Cagliari last term on loan.

The club do ‘like’ the Italian defender, however they ‘believe’ he is going elsewhere regardless.

And there is suspicion that Newcastle United’s name is being used to alert Palestra’s suitors and speed along a move.

The Italy full-back spent a year in Inter Milan’s academy before Atalanta snapped him up for their youth system, making his debut for the Serie A club in December 2023.

Palestra has played 16 senior games for La Dea, who loaned him out to fellow Serie A club Cagliari, where he impressed in 37 appearances.

He is now back at his parent club, where his current deal runs for three more years, with multiple clubs keen on his signature on the back of a hugely impressive loan.

Given Newcastle have the belief that Palestra is going elsewhere it would appear unlikely that they will make a move for him in the coming days and weeks.

The Magpies are though sure to keep watching the situation regarding the defender.