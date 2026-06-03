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Nottingham Forest could be set for a ‘possible relaunch’ in their pursuit of Jan Ziolkowski as the Roma star’s agents work to bridge the gap between the two clubs’ valuations.

Vitor Pereira’s side are looking to bounce back from an underwhelming campaign and strengthen several areas of the squad ahead of next season.

Defensive reinforcements are firmly on the agenda, with a number of targets already emerging as the Tricky Trees prepare for the summer transfer window.

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The Reds have explored the Brazilian market and identified youngster Viery, who is considered to be the ‘perfect fit for a back four’.

However, they face competition from Newcastle United for his signature, while Fiorentina have also recently entered the race.

Nobel Mendy remains under consideration at the City Ground, but Rayo Vallecano have complicated matters after outlining their intention to secure the centre-back permanently.

There had also been suggestions that the Tricky Trees had made contact with Fenerbahce regarding Archie Brown, who operates as a left-back.

Club Years Legia Warsaw 2022-2025 Roma 2025- Jan Ziolkowski’s career history

Ziolkowski, who has also been linked with the Magpies and several other Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest, was the subject of ‘new contacts’ regarding a possible move in April.

The Giallorossi are also keen on offloading the Polish centre-back before 30th June and his entourage continued working with interested clubs to find a solution.

Now, according to Italian journalist Checco Oddo Casano, there is a ‘possible relaunch’ from Nottingham Forest for Ziolkowski, with the Polish defender’s agents actively working to narrow the gap between the clubs.

The Giallorossi are demanding between €20m and €25m for the Polish defender, while the Tricky Trees’ initial approach stood at €15m including bonuses.

There is said to be a ‘possible agreement halfway’, and such an outcome would represent a healthy profit for the Italian outfit, who only signed the centre-back last summer for a fee in the region of €6m.

The 20-year-old endured a frustrating season in terms of game time, making only 18 Serie A appearances and accumulating just 507 minutes on the pitch.

There were already indications in April that his camp were exploring a move away if his playing opportunities failed to improve.

Ziolkowski has been unable to force his way into Roma’s starting lineup since January and a move away from the Italian capital could prove beneficial for his development at this stage of his career.

There remains a gap in valuation between the two clubs, but with Ziolkowski’s representatives also pushing to make a deal happen and negotiations continuing, a compromise could eventually be struck.