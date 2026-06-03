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Burnley winger Luca Koleosho, who is currently on loan at Paris FC, is attracting interest from Monza and Genoa as the Serie A sides assess potential additions ahead of next season.

After spending the first half of the campaign on loan at Espanyol, the out-of-favour Burnley attacker secured a second temporary switch in the winter transfer window, joining Paris FC for the remainder of the season with an option to make the move permanent.

Koleosho has featured 18 times for the Ligue 1 outfit since arriving in France, contributing three goals and one assist along the way.

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Paris FC must activate their option to sign him permanently before 30th June, but a definitive decision on the winger’s future remains unclear, even though there has been talk of triggering the clause.

Amid that uncertainty, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, both Genoa and Monza have identified the Burnley forward as a potential target for the transfer window.

Monza secured promotion to Serie A at the end of the season, while Genoa avoided relegation, and the pair are now searching for reinforcements capable of helping them compete at the highest level.

At 21, Koleosho would bring both quality and long-term potential, offering resale value if he shines.

Position Points 16. Nottingham Forest 44 17. Tottenham Hotspur 41 18. West Ham 39 19. Burnley 22 20. Wolves 20 Bottom of the Premier League

The American-born Italian joined Burnley from Espanyol in 2023 and has gone on to make 45 appearances for the Clarets.

This season, however, has been a frustrating one for the youngster, who spent the entire campaign away from Turf Moor across consecutive loan spells at Espanyol and Paris FC.

With Burnley finishing 19th and set for Championship football next season, the prospect of remaining in a top-flight league could prove an attractive one for the winger.

For now, however, Koleosho’s future remains in limbo and is largely dependent on Paris FC’s decision, with the French club holding the option to make his move permanent before the end of June.