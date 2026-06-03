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West Ham United have made an ‘initial enquiry’ about Hibernian midfielder Josh Mulligan, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Mulligan signed for Hibernian from fellow Scottish Premiership side Dundee last summer, making his debut against Midtjylland in the Europa League.

The season saw Mulligan make 24 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, with the Scotsman scoring once and picking up five assists despite a four-month injury layoff interrupting his campaign.

Hibernian head coach David Gray said that losing him to injury was a ‘serious blow for us’ while lauding him for being a ‘really infectious character who just gives you that lift‘, with the side eventually finishing fifth.

Mulligan has naturally drawn attention from rival clubs not only in Scotland, but also south of the border.

It has now emerged that the recently relegated West Ham have made an initial enquiry about Mulligan to prepare for their Championship campaign.

However, no bid has been placed yet, with the Hammers seeking to ‘clarify’ their outgoings first.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

West Ham might be forced into wholesale changes to their first team, with a host of starting players being linked with moves away.

Everton alone are said to be keen on a number of West Ham players including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Crysencio Summerville is pondering over picking Roma over Tottenham Hotspur, while Jarrod Bowen is reportedly wanted by a number of heavy hitters.

Soungoutou Magassa could head to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Niclas Fullkrug is being eyed newly promoted Italian outfit Venezia for their Serie A campaign.

West Ham have also told the club’s academy players that they will get more opportunities following relegation and signings like Mulligan could be used to augment the squad.

Mulligan though will want to know he is getting regular game time if he moves south of the border.

The fate of fellow Scot Andy Irving could serve as a warning to him.

Tempted to the London Stadium on the back of a superb spell at Austria Klagenfurt, Irving then found opportunities incredibly limited and was then sold to Sparta Prague earlier this year.

As a result, Irving has seen his Scotland ambitions stall and only has a single cap for his country to his name, with the midfielder unsurprisingly missing out on a spot in the World Cup squad.