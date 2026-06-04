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Arsenal are ‘pushing’ for Leicester City star Jeremy Monga, who has ‘opened the door’ for a potential move in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners enjoyed a brilliant campaign, winning the Premier League, reaching the EFL Cup final as well as the Champions League final under manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta ended a 22-year Premier League title drought and now will want to turn his attention towards the summer transfer window to strengthen the squad for next season.

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Following a stellar season, several players have garnered interest from across Europe, and Gunners attacker Leandro Trossard has become the ‘number one target’ for Besiktas.

Arsenal will want to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to young talents and that has led to a focus on Monga.

It has been suggested that Arsenal are ‘pushing’ for a deal and that Monga has ‘opened the door’ for a move this summer, as he looks to leave the King Power.

The Foxes were relegated to League One and the Gunners are in advanced talks with both the club and the player’s entourage.

England level First cap England U15s 2024 England U16s 2024 England U18s 2026 England U19s 2025 Jeremy Monga for England

Monga came through the ranks of Leicester City’s academy and made his debut at the age of 15 in 2025 in the Premier League against Newcastle United.

This term, the 16-year-old made 30 appearances in all competitions and contributed to three goal involvements, mostly coming off the bench during the last quarter of games.

Arsenal were solid at the back this season, but during the latter stages of the campaign, they were scrapping for wins and will want to add more firepower to the attack.

While Monga might not be an immediate solution to the Gunners’ attack, the 16-year-old could be the one for the future, due to his versatility of playing in the left wing, left midfield and right wing.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are able to land Monga, who has a host of clubs monitoring his situation at Leicester City.

Monga has been capped by England through to Under-19 level.

Arsenal and Arteta will want to bring in quality reinforcements at the Emirates Stadium next season, and they might need to sign more than one attacker, as striker Gabriel Jesus has also garnered interest from Juventus.