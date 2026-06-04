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Graham Potter has explained why Aston Villa star Victor Lindelof was not included in his Sweden squad for this evening’s friendly clash with Greece.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a successful debut season at Villa Park, helping the Villans lift the Europa League and secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Lindelof is now preparing for his second World Cup appearance with Sweden, as the tournament is set to get under way later this month.

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The centre-back is expected to be a key figure in Sweden’s plans, while his experience from the country’s run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup could prove invaluable.

Potter’s side faced Norway in their opening World Cup warm-up fixture, with the Sweden captain only introduced from the bench in the 63rd minute as they suffered a 3-1 defeat.

He was not included in the matchday squad at all for Thursday night’s friendly with Greece in Stockholm.

Ahead of the match, Potter revealed that Lindelof had experienced an issue following training and that the decision was taken to avoid any unnecessary risks with the World Cup on the horizon.

England-based Jacob Widell Zetterstrom Viktor Johansson Victor Lindelof Gabriel Gudmundsson Hjalmar Ekdal Lucas Bergvall Yasin Ayari Alexander Isak Viktor Gyokeres England-based players in Sweden squad

He also stressed that the concern is not considered serious and expects the centre-back to return to training within the next few days and put himself back in contention.

Potter told Swedish daily Aftonbladet: “Victor had a feeling after yesterday’s training.

“With the World Cup premiere around the corner, we don’t want to take any risks and will therefore let him sit out today’s match.

“He is expected to be back in training within a few days.”

Lindelof recently suggested that a move to a club in Sweden’s top flight is not something he currently envisages before bringing his playing career to an end.

Sweden have been drawn in Group F alongside Japan, Tunisia and the Netherlands as they look to make a strong impression at the World Cup.

How far Potter’s side can progress remains to be seen, although Anthony Elanga spoke positively about the atmosphere and unity that the former West Ham United boss has helped create within the national team set-up.