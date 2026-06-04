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Tottenham Hotspur could finalise the arrival of Netherlands international Jan Paul van Hecke ‘before the World Cup‘, as the defender is keen on reuniting with Roberto De Zerbi.

The north London club finished 17th in back-to-back Premier League campaigns and the club are looking to reshape their squad this summer.

Rebuilding the backline is on top of their agenda after they conceded 57 goals in only 38 league games, and they are set to sign Andy Robertson and Marco Senesi on free transfers.

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Spurs are keen on adding at least one more central defender and have made a significant bid for Brighton’s star defender Van Hecke.

The 25-year-old Dutchman, who has been capped eleven times by the Netherlands, has been one of the most impressive defenders in the Premier League over the last few years, and now he could be on the move.

He played under De Zerbi at the Seagulls and the Italian boss wants to bring his former deputy to the north Londoners.

According to Dutch journalist Joost Blaauwhof, Van Hecke’s move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be done ‘before the World Cup’, which starts next Thursday.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

And it has also been suggested that the Brighton star is keen on reuniting with his former boss, even though Spurs have no European football to offer, whereas the Seagulls have qualified for the Conference League.

However, there are a few hurdles that the parties involved will need to overcome in the coming days to smooth out the path.

Van Hecke’s deal runs until the summer of 2027 and the Seagulls could be ready to take the final chance to cash in on him this summer.

Spurs also have an eye on Roma’s Evan Ndicka, but the left-footed Ivorian defender has more high-profile suitors keen on his signature.

The north London club are seemingly favouring players with Premier League experience and Van Hecke’s six-year spell at the Seagulls lines up with that.

The 25-year-old ball-playing centre-back has played more than 100 Premier League games and he will be playing in the World Cup for his country.

The coming hours and days will be key for Spurs and Van Hecke to see where the Dutchman will end up ahead of the new campaign.

Spurs may face a race against time to get the deal done before the tournament kicks off.