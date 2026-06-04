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Inter Milan could rekindle their interest in signing Dan Ndoye from Nottingham Forest this summer as they remain ‘convinced’ he could be converted into a wing-back.

Ndoye arrived at the City Ground from Bologna in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which would keep him at the club until 2030.

The 25-year-old attacker endured a disruptive campaign due to several injuries and managed to make just two goal contributions in 24 matches in the Premier League for the Tricky Trees.

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Despite an underwhelming campaign, the Swiss international’s stock in Serie A remains high, though it was suggested that Ndoye would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he moves from Forest.

Whether those options will present themselves is unclear however and Ndoye could have options to return to Serie A that he may need to consider, especially if it appears he will slip down the pecking order in the Midlands.

At the moment, Inter Milan’s priority target remains Marco Palestra, who they want to land from Atalanta, but hardball is being played over the transfer fee.

If no deal can be done then Ndoye could well be turned to as an alternative by Inter Milan.

Attacker Club Breel Embolo Rennes Dan Ndoye Nottingham Forest Ruben Vargas Sevilla Noah Okafor Leeds United Zeki Amdouni Burnley Cedric Itten Fortuna Dusseldorf Attackers in Switzerland’s World Cup squad

Ndoye has been a target for Inter Milan for a long time, and back in March, the Nerazzurri showed interest in him due to his dribbling and unpredictability.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter Milan have long been ‘convinced’ that Ndoye can be turned into an attacking wing-back.

Given Ndoye likely prefers to remain in the Premier League, selling a return to Italy for him along with a positional change could take some doing for Inter Milan.

Ndoye still has four years remaining on his current contract and Nottingham Forest would drive a hard bargain to let him move on.

For now though the 25-year-old’s thoughts will not be on a potential transfer.

Ndoye has been included in Switzerland’s squad for the World Cup and will want to shine in North America.