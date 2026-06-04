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La Liga side Elche have set their sights on a ‘summer bombshell’ deal with Adama Traore and the West Ham United star ‘seems willing to accept’ lower wages in Spain.

West Ham ended a disastrous campaign with relegation to the Championship after a 14-year stay in the Premier League under manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Hammers were split on keeping Nuno as the manager, but have decided to stick with him and will now turn their attention to the summer transfer window.

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The summer could bring a lot of changes to the Hammers squad, as there could be several high-profile players leaving the London Stadium to balance the books, and Traore could be among the departing stars.

Traore arrived at West Ham in the winter transfer window, at Nuno’s request, to bolster their attack to help them secure their top-flight status, and he did receive praise from a former Leeds United star for his performance against the Whites in the FA Cup.

However, the 30-year-old was unable to help the Hammers secure Premier League safety and now it seems he could leave the club in the summer.

It has been suggested that Elche have already begun talks with Traore’s agents and that his potential arrival at the Estadio Martinez Valero would be a ‘summer bombshell’ deal for the Spanish outfit, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Club played for Barcelona Aston Villa Middlesbrough Wolves Fulham West Ham Clubs Adama Traore has played for

However, for a deal to go through this summer, Traore will need to lower his salary, as his West Ham wage is not one Elche could afford.

Despite that, Traore does seem willing to lower his wage demands if he is given a leading role in an ambitious project.

Elche are confident that the deal could be done before the start of pre-season and it would mean that after several years in England, Traore would return to Spain, where he began his football career with Barcelona.

Traore endured a highly disappointing campaign, failing to make a single goal contribution in nine games in the Premier League for the Hammers and also unfortunately suffering a hamstring injury towards the end of the season.

The Spanish attacker would not be the only star to leave this summer; Crysencio Summerville has garnered interest from Serie A giants Roma.

Besides that, club captain Jarrod Bowen and midfielder Mateus Fernandes have also garnered interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

It remains to be seen where Traore will be plying his trade next season and how West Ham will cope in the summer transfer window.