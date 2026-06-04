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Wolves ‘do not seem inclined’ to make Fer Lopez’s exit straightforward, denting Celta Vigo’s hopes of retaining him.

The Spaniard left Molineux on loan during the winter transfer window to rejoin his boyhood club after struggling for regular game time in England.

During his spell with the Old Gold, Lopez accumulated just 364 minutes of action, but after returning to Spain, he became a far more prominent figure, clocking up 1,432 minutes during the second half of the campaign.

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The 22-year-old is now due to return to Molineux, though his desire to avoid Championship football has already been revealed.

Os Celestes have no issue with extending his stay in Spain and have identified Lopez as the ‘main candidate’ to strengthen their plans moving forward.

Celta Vigo’s sporting director has even vowed to ‘get creative’ in an attempt to keep the Spaniard.

Wolves’ relegation had offered encouragement to the Spanish outfit, with they hoping it could work in their favour in the pursuit of the attacking midfielder.

Manager Reign Radomir Antic 2004 Hristo Stoichkov 2007 Luis Enrique 2013-2014 Rafael Benitez 2023-2024 Notable Celta Vigo managers

However, according to Spanish daily Marca, even with Celta Vigo’s intentions and Lopez’s preference taken into account, Wolves ‘do not seem inclined to make his departure easy’.

The Spaniard arrived at Molineux in a deal worth around €23m, making him the third most expensive signing of last summer for the Old Gold, and with four years still remaining on his contract, they are under little pressure to approve a cheap exit.

It has already been suggested that the ‘most plausible option’ for Celta Vigo would be another loan deal, although a permanent move has not been ruled out entirely.

Lopez’s entourage remain eager to ensure he continues to enjoy a prominent role in La Liga, but should Wolves decide to play hardball and seek a substantial return on their investment, any permanent agreement could prove difficult to reach.

Such a deal would likely require a significant financial commitment from Celta Vigo and, if they decide to press ahead, Lopez could become one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history.

Whether Os Celestes possess the resources to complete such a move remains to be seen and the coming weeks could therefore determine whether Wolves soften their stance or continue to stand firm despite Lopez’s wishes.

Meanwhile, Marshall Munetsi, who also spent time away from Molineux on loan, is ‘considered essential’ by Paris FC potentially giving the Old Gold an opportunity to offload him permanently.

But Sasa Kalajdzic has played down transfer speculation despite ongoing uncertainty over his future.