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Everton remain keen on signing Cesare Casadei from Italian side Torino, but the Serie A club ‘have no intention’ of selling unless a substantial bid is put on the table.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a stellar campaign in Serie A last season, featuring in 33 matches and finding the net six times as Il Toro secured a 12th-place finish in the Italian top flight.

Those performances have not gone unnoticed, with a number of English clubs alerted to the former Chelsea prospect’s resurgence as they weigh up additions for the upcoming transfer window.

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Casadei made only 17 appearances for the Stamford Bridge outfit, with loan spells at Reading and Leicester City punctuating his time in London before he completed a move to Torino in February last year, despite interest from Lazio.

David Moyes’ Everton have had Casdei on their radar and though West Ham were also keen, the Hammers’ relegation has likely removed them as an option.

The Toffees remain keen on Casadei, but are facing a tough task when it comes to convincing Torino to sell.

With Everton’s interest noted, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino ‘have no intention’ of selling the midfielder unless a substantial offer is made.

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Having invested around €13m to bring him to Turin, Il Toro are unlikely to entertain cut-price offers and are believed to value the midfielder at no less than €18m.

The former Italy Under-21 international, who still has three years remaining on his contract, has begun to fulfil the promise that persuaded Chelsea to strike a deal with Inter Milan for his services back in 2022.

Along with Everton, Brighton are also showing interest in Casadei and Torino may have to deal with bids for the midfielder sooner rather than later.

While Everton cannot offer the European football that Brighton can, they have taken strides forward at the impressive Hill Dickinson Stadium and are looking set to continue that under the smart management of Moyes.

For Casadei, the chance to be part of that project on Merseyside could potentially be something which tempts him.