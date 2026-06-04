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Former Valencia goalkeeper Juanlu Mora is sure that that Leeds United winger Largie Ramazani will have ‘a lot of say’ over where he goes this summer.

Leeds secured the signing of Ramazani from Almeria in the summer of 2024, with the Belgian winger putting pen to paper on a four-year deal at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old made an immediate impact following his arrival, contributing three goals and an assist in his opening eight appearances before an ankle ligament injury sidelined him for several months.

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After slipping down the pecking order under Daniel Farke, the winger completed a season-long loan move to Valencia in the summer of 2025 in search of more regular first-team football.

Valencia had been keen for an option to buy in the deal, but Leeds refused their request.

The Belgian initially had a slow start, but he soon established himself as an important player as the campaign progressed and earned praise from his team-mate, who described him ‘spectacular’.

His impressive displays for the Mestalla outfit helped him rank fourth in a Valencia fans’ poll, suggesting the supporters want to see the winger back at Valencia next season.

Now Ramazani has headed back to Leeds following his loan, with the jury out on where he will be playing his football next season.

League played in Segunda Division La Liga Tercera Division Championship Leagues Largie Ramazani has played in

Valencia want to bring the Belgian back, with Valencia’s CEO recently travelling to England to advance a move for the Leeds winger.

There has also been talk of other clubs entering the race for Ramazani, though Norwich City being involved has been played down.

Valencia though could benefit from Ramazani’s desire to go back to the Mestalla, in the view of former star and goalkeeping coach Mora.

Mora indicated that Ramazani is settled at Valencia, highlighting that the Belgian is enjoying both life at the club and in the city, while also spending time with his close friend Umar Sadiq.

He is sure Ramazani will have a big say on what happens.

Speaking on La Banda de A Punt (via ElDesmarque), he said: “From what I know, Ramazani is desperate to stay.

“In these kinds of transactions, the player has a lot of say.

“He’s happy here, he’s happy in the city, he loves the weather, his friend Sadiq is here.

“That’s why I’m telling you that, in these kinds of transactions, the player has a lot of say.”

Valencia are looking to pay no more than €4m to sign Ramazani on a permanent basis, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds are on the same page with that plan.

Ramazani’s desire could push the Whites into working harder to agree a deal with Valencia though.

Leeds will also look to make their own signings this summer.

Commentator Adam Pope believes that the Yorkshire club will focus on adding real quality to the squad this summer, over quantity.

The Whites have recently ‘gathered information’ about Tromso’s Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh and are expected to prepare a bid for the defender soon.