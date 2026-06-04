Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic are ‘keeping tabs on the situation’ of Ruben Sanchez, who is also attracting admiration from several top-flight clubs across Europe, as he enters the last year of his deal at Espanyol.

The Spaniard came through the ranks at Catalan club Espanyol and spent time out on loan on two separate occasions as part of his development.

The 25-year-old established himself as a regular feature for the Catalan outfit most recent season, making 22 appearances across all competitions in an Espanyol shirt.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

In addition to his natural role at right-back, Sanchez is also capable of operating further forward on the right flank, adding another layer to his profile.

He was even trusted in high-profile fixtures, including Espanyol’s meeting with Real Madrid in May, underlining the faith the club have placed in him.

However, Sanchez is now moving into the final year of his contract at Espanyol and that has put his future under the microscope.

Fellow La Liga side Elche are among those monitoring him, with the right-back having played the full 90 minutes when Espanyol hosted them last October.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Other clubs are also keen ‘like Charlton Athletic’, according to Italian journalist Matteo Moretto.

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin highlighted the Addicks’ impressive defensive record back in March and the addition of the right-back could further reinforce that strength.

Nathan Jones’ preference for a back-three system could also make the Spaniard an attractive option, particularly given his willingness to push forward and contribute from wide areas.

However, with several top-flight clubs also in the race, whether Sanchez would be willing to drop into the Championship remains to be seen.

It is also unclear what level of financial offer Charlton would put forward to Sanchez and how that stacks up against their rivals for his signature.