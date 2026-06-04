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Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa has emerged as a target for Besiktas, though the Turkish side are unwilling to pay a transfer fee and are instead hoping the Portuguese can terminate his contract with the Molineux side.

Born in Braga, Sa came through the youth ranks of several Portuguese clubs, including having a spell at Benfica.

The goalkeeper later spent three years at FC Porto, but it was his performances for Greek giants Olympiacos that caught the attention of clubs across Europe, with Wolves eventually signing him in a deal worth €8m in 2021.

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Since his arrival, the Portuguese shot-stopper has been a regular at the Molineux club, making 160 Premier League appearances for the Old Gold.

Early on in the recent Premier League season, Sa lost his starting spot to Sam Johnstone, but regained it in December.

With Wolves relegated to the Championship, uncertainty around the 33-year goalkeeper’s future at the club has increased, with a host of stars expected to depart Molineux.

Sa first emerged as a target for Besiktas in April, when the Portuguese was identified as one of the ‘leading candidates’ for the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

Club Appearances Wolves 170 Olympiacos 124 FC Porto 27 Maritimo 24 Jose Sa’s appearances by club

The interest eventually cooled down with the Turkish side exploring other options, however there are now fresh developments emerging regarding the Wolves goalkeeper.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, Besiktas are interested in signing Sa from Wolves, but are unwilling to pay a transfer fee for the goalkeeper.

It has been suggested that the Black and Whites are exploring the possibility of the Portuguese terminating his contract with the Old Gold and becoming a free agent.

It has also been suggested that if such an outcome occurs then ‘negotiations will accelerate’ to take Sa to Turkey.

The Turkish club could be an attractive destination for the Portuguese, with Besiktas also having qualified for Europa League next season.

For Wolves though terminating Sa’s contract would be a big step, especially if other clubs would pay a fee for the shot-stopper.

The Old Gold have hit the ground running in the transfer market and are set to secure the services of Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier.

Rob Edwards is keen for early business to be done, but there may need to be more clarity over outgoings soon.