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Newcastle United have had ‘no recent contact’ for Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, despite a ‘long-standing interest’ in the player.

Scalvini came through the Atalanta academy to make his debut as a 17-year-old in October 2021, coming on as substitute in the 85th minute against Udinese.

An international debut ensued shortly after in June 2022, with manager Roberto Mancini bringing him on in the second half against Germany.

The 6’4 centre-back has been attracting eyeballs from England ever since, with Liverpool and Manchester City said to have been monitoring him in 2022.

Manchester United were then linked with Scalvini in the summer of 2024, with Atalanta said to be willing to sanction a sale only if a bid of €50m or more arrived before the end of July.

Last summer, Newcastle were heavily linked with Scalvini in June and July, but Atalanta were said to be prioritising keeping the young centre-back in the absence of ‘irresistible offers’.

Though Malick Thiaw was signed later that summer in August, there remained an expectation that Newcastle could go back in for Scalvini with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar getting long in the tooth.

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It has now emerged that ‘no recent contact’ for Scalvini has been made by Newcastle, with the Italian said to be ‘on the radar’ of Serie A clubs and sides in Germany.

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on X: “Newcastle have a long-standing interest in Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini. However, no recent contact yet.”

Schar, whose contract was set to expire in June, has been handed a extension to keep him at the club for a further year.

With Anthony Gordon sold to Barcelona, Newcastle might be prioritising other areas of the pitch, as Moroccan international Eze Abde emerges as a possible replacement.

Kieran Trippier is joining Wolves, Emil Krafth is also expected to depart the club and Tino Livramento is in huge demand, leaving the right-back spot as one that will require attention, with target Marco Palestra likely to be heading elsewhere, just as Lewis Hall remains much-wanted on the opposite flank.

Newcastle fans will be intently watching on as to who is brought in to replace Gordon, but it seems certain that the Magpies will want to bolster at centre-back before the transfer window closes, which means firm action on Scalvini in the coming weeks and months cannot be ruled out.