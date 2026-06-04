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Atalanta will ‘wait for other proposals’ for Marco Palestra, amid Newcastle United and Manchester City being namechecked, if they do not get offered a fee with a five at the start of it.

The Italian spent the recent campaign on loan at Cagliari and quickly established himself as a regular presence on the right flank.

The 21-year-old featured in every possible Serie A match for the Rossoblu and finished the season with four assists to his name, making him the club’s joint-second highest assist provider.

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Having now returned to his parent club, Palestra is already attracting significant attention ahead of the summer transfer window.

Juventus and Inter Milan are both interested in Palestra and Atalanta are eyeing a big money sale for the defender.

Atalanta have clear thoughts that any fee for Palestra should start with a five, with €50m being the minimum amount.

That could present an issue for Palesta’s Italian suitors, but Atalanta are taking hard line and ‘otherwise, they will wait’ for other proposals, according to Italian journalist Andrea Losapio.

‘There is interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United’ in Palestra, though recently it was suggested that the Magpies feel the Italian is going elsewhere.

Linked club Inter Milan Newcastle United Juventus Manchester City Linked with Marco Palestra

There have also been suggestions that the Bergamo outfit could push their demands towards €58m, though that may only become relevant if the interested clubs trigger a ‘bidding war’.

Palestra still has three years remaining on his contract and Atalanta are therefore under no immediate pressure to cash in.

If Newcastle step up their interest, Palestra could help fill the void potentially left by Kieran Trippier, who is edging closer to a move to Wolves.

However, both Inter Milan and Manchester City are capable of offering the attraction of Champions League football, making the outcome of the race far from straightforward.

Manchester City also has alternative options available to them, such as Pedro Porro, who has already proven himself in the Premier League and has a similar price tag to Pelestra, but the Italian’s age and long-term potential could make him a more attractive proposition.

While Newcastle have a long-standing admiration for fellow Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini, there has been ‘no recent contact’ regarding a potential move.