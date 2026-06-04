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Newcastle United have received encouragement that AIK are preparing to sell wonderkid Zadok Yohanna, as the Swedish side have identified a replacement.

Eddie Howe is keen to strengthen on the flank over the course of the summer, with Anthony Elanga not having had the desired impact and Anthony Gordon having been sold.

Gordon has joined La Liga giants Barcelona and Newcastle appear to be plotting to use some of the money to land 18-year-old Yohanna.

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On Wednesday, the Tyneside club submitted a ‘large bid’ for AIK’s highly rated teenage winger Yohanna, in a bid to get ahead of the competition.

Newcastle’s offer is believed to be around €24m for the Nigerian attacker, who is also being chased by fellow Premier League club Brighton.

AIK could prefer to try to keep hold of Yohanna for longer, but the signal from the club appears to be that they are preparing to cash in.

According to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, AIK are showing interest in Swedish teenager Elias Pihlstrom, who plays for Swiss side Lugano.

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The 19-year-old Sweden youth international is one of AIK’s top targets as Yohanna’s departure looks like a matter of time.

Pihlstrom played for Adolfsbergs and Degerfors before moving to Switzerland only last year on a deal until the summer of 2030.

The teenage winger’s profile is seen as ideal for his age, and his youth career in Sweden makes him a homegrown player as well.

AIK have internally discussed the Sweden Under-21 international, who could make a return to his homeland after only a year in Switzerland.

Yohanna, though, is a left-footed right winger, while Pihlstrom is naturally a left winger who can play in multiple attacking positions.

The Nigerian teenager could be on his way to England, as the Magpies and the Seagulls are currently fighting for the AIK winger.

FC Porto’s William Gomes is also on Newcastle’s radar, but European heavyweights Atletico Madrid are chasing the Brazilian attacker.