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Inter Milan boss Cristian Chivu views Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones as the perfect fit for his system and ‘he himself reiterated’ the fact at Nerazzurri headquarters.

Jones came through Liverpool’s youth system, making his mark as a combative midfielder and becoming a fan favourite as a local boy done good.

The 25-year-old endured a difficult campaign this term, being in and out of the starting eleven, while contributing to only three goal involvements in 34 games in the Premier League.

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Despite an underwhelming season for Jones, who was once drawing comparisons to Cole Palmer, his stock remains high.

Jones was chased by Inter Milan in the January transfer window and though no move happened, they have not gone away.

Inter Milan want to add a midfielder and Nerazzurri boss Cristian Chivu is convinced that Jones is the perfect fit, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.

He used a visit to the club’s headquarters to again stress his view and Inter Milan are working to deliver.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Last week, Inter Milan offered €20m for Jones, but that is not enough for Liverpool, who view him as a €30m to €35m player this summer.

Jones is refusing to extend a Liverpool contract which has just a year left to run and it is suggested that should not change despite a change in manager at Anfield.

Losing Jones could spark some concern amongst the fans hot on the heels of Trent Alexander-Arnold departing last summer.

The Reds would lose another part of their Scouse identify if Jones does leave Anfield.

Liverpool will do their own transfer business this summer though to back Andoni Iraola.

They have been looking to add depth to the squad in the summer and have been trying to sign Hertha Berlin midfield talent Kennet Eichhorn.