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Nottingham Forest have been flagged as a side to ‘keep an eye on’ when it comes to Inter Milan’s midfielder Davide Frattesi.

Frattesi joined Inter Milan from fellow Italian side Sassuolo on a season-long loan with a mandatory obligation to buy clause in July 2023.

The move was later made permanent in the summer of 2024, with the midfielder signing a four-year contract with the Nerazzurri.

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The 26-year-old won two Serie A titles during his time at Inter so far, but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter and was often used from the bench.

In the recent Serie A season, Frattesi made 22 appearances for the Italian club, including just three starts and failed to register a goal or an assist.

The Italian midfielder could be on the move this summer and a number of sides have been mooted as potential suitors.

While Roma and Napoli are potential destinations, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Nottingham Forest are a non-Italian side to ‘keep an eye on’, especially if they lose Elliot Anderson.

English player Callum Hudson-Odoi Elliot Anderson Morgan Gibbs-White Omari Hutchinson Ryan Yates Zach Abbott English players in the Nottingham Forest squad

Anderson is wanted by Manchester City, though Nottingham Forest have not agreed a fee to sell him to the Etihad side.

The 26-year-old first emerged as a target for the Tricky Trees during the winter transfer window when the club made ‘contact’ for the midfielder.

It was suggested that Nottingham Forest were expected to make ‘further contact’ over a deal to sign the Inter midfielder, though nothing concrete came out of it.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Vitor Pereira’s side will look to bounce back from an underwhelming campaign and strengthen several areas of the squad ahead of next season.

Doing business in Serie A could well be a summer theme.

Nottingham Forest continue to show interest in Roma defender Jan Ziolkowski as the Roma star’s agents attempt to narrow the gap between the two clubs’ valuations.

The Tricky Trees are also interested in signing Bologna striker Santiago Castro, who is also being monitored by Aston Villa.