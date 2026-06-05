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Leeds United left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has returned from injury, clocking 64 minutes for Sweden and boosting confidence that he will be ready for the World Cup.

The Whites enjoyed an overall positive season, reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup and comfortably securing their Premier League status.

Gumundsson contributed immensely to their success this season, notching up over 2,500 minutes of league action this term and proving to be a shrewd buy last summer.

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The 27-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in late April, and manager Daniel Farke revealed a ‘selection headache’ following his absence due to him being a key player for the Whites.

The Swedish left-back’s performances did not go unnoticed as he received a call-up to the national team by boss Graham Potter for the World Cup.

In preparation for the upcoming World Cup, Sweden locked horns with Greece, and Gudmundsson was included in the starting eleven and clocked 64 minutes before being replaced by Elliot Stroud.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Gustaf Nilsson for Sweden, while Konstantinos Tsimikas and Giorgos Masouras scored for Greece.

Leeds star Country Gabriel Gudmundsson Sweden Noah Okafor Switzerland Brenden Aaronson United States Ao Tanaka Japan Leeds United stars at World Cup

Gudmundsson’s return from injury will certainly boost his confidence and help him be ready for his first-ever World Cup.

The 27-year-old made 35 appearances in all competitions, while also contributing to two goal involvements, and former Leeds United star Aidy White hailed him, though advised him to be a little more defensively aware.

Gudmundsson is not the only Leeds United star heading to the World Cup, as Ao Tanaka will represent Japan, Brenden Aaronson will feature for the United States and Noah Okafor will play for Switzerland.

Leeds United and Farke will want all the players to return from the World Cup injury-free and to start pre-season fresh, as they will want to put in strong performances in all competitions next season.

It remains to be seen how far Gudmundsson and Sweden can go in the World Cup, but his return from injury will be a positive for Leeds United.