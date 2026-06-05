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Serie A legend Paolo Maldini has told Fenerbahce presidential candidate Hakan Safi to go for Napoli’s goalkeeper Alex Meret, who is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur.

Meret initially joined Napoli on loan from Udinese in the summer of 2018 before the club completed a permanent deal a year later.

The Italian suffered a fractured metatarsal in October 2025, which sidelined him for over two months and eventually saw him fall out of favour with the Azzurri, playing second fiddle to Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

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Last season, the 29-year-old played in only eleven league games for Napoli, leaving his agent displeased, with him admitting that talks will need to be held to determine what happens next.

Meret, in search of regular game time, could be on the move away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.

Tottenham, who are expected to sign at least one new goalkeeper amid uncertainty over the future of Guglielmo Vicario, have been named as a side to ‘keep an eye on’.

Spurs’ hopes of signing the Napoli goalkeeper might suffer a further blow, with Juventus also in the race to sign the Italian and viewing him as an alternative to Alisson, after Liverpool shut down talks.

Goalkeeper Age Antonin Kinsky 23 Brandon Austin 27 Guglielmo Vicario 29 Tottenham Hotspur’s first team goalkeepers

According to Turkish daily Fotomac (via A Spor), Maldini, who plays a significant role in Safi’s football organisation, has recommended his compatriot Meret to Fenerbahce as a goalkeeper.

It has been suggested that, following Safi’s approval, the AC Milan legend is set to open discussions with both Napoli and Meret as he looks to advance the potential move.

Fenerbahce’s presidential elections are scheduled for 6th and 7th June, with further clarity over the Napoli goalkeeper only expected afterwards.

The Turkish outfit will feature in the Champions League next season, an advantage neither Juventus nor Tottenham can match, leaving Spurs’ pursuit of the Italian shot-stopper uncertain amid strong competition.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Spurs have already begun strengthening their squad ahead of next season, having secured Liverpool veteran Andy Robertson.

The north London club are also being linked with Roma defender Evan Ndicka, who is being chased by ‘three important teams abroad’.

Further up the pitch, Tottenham have begun pulling financial levers to convince Napoli’s Antonio Vergara to leave Italy for N17 this summer.