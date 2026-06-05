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Celta Vigo are ‘preparing for a long battle’ in their bid to keep hold of Wolves star Fer Lopez amid the Old Gold’s firm stance on his future.

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Os Celestes and his potential ultimately convinced the Old Gold to bring him to Molineux in a deal worth around €23m last summer.

However, Lopez found opportunities difficult to come by in England and returned to his boyhood club during the winter transfer window in search of regular minutes.

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The move quickly paid off, as the 22-year-old rediscovered his rhythm and re-established himself as a regular in the side, featuring in 23 matches and contributing to three goal involvements.

With the campaign now finished, attention has once again turned to Lopez’s future and whether he will continue his journey with the Spanish outfit.

Celta Vigo have already identified Lopez as the ‘main candidate’ to strengthen their midfield this summer, while the club’s sporting director has vowed to ‘get creative’ in an effort to keep him.

There have also been suggestions that another loan deal represents the ‘most plausible option’ for next season, although a permanent transfer has not been ruled out completely.

Manager Reign Carlos Carvalhal 2022-2023 Rafael Benitez 2023-2024 Claudio Giraldez 2024- Recent Celta Vigo managers

Recently it emerged that Wolves ‘do not seem inclined’ to make the Spaniard’s departure easy, complicating the La Liga club’s hopes of securing his return.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Eldesmarque, Celta Vigo are ‘preparing for a long battle’ to bring Lopez back, as they continue to view him as an important part of their plans.

Boss Claudio Giraldez ‘has no doubts’ about the midfielder’s quality and long-term potential and is fully on board with the idea of continuing together.

Lopez himself is keen to return to Spain as he has little desire to play Championship football next season, with Os Celestes hoping that it could aid their pursuit.

His agent, Jorge Mendes, is also working diligently behind the scenes to find a solution, with the priority to ensure the midfielder continues operating at the highest level and avoids any risk of a dip in his market value.

The Old Gold may well be determined to recoup a significant portion of what they paid for Lopez, frustrating Celta Vigo’s hopes that relegation would strengthen their hand in negotiations.

All indications now point towards a lengthy transfer saga throughout the summer window, and it remains to be seen whether Os Celestes can win the battle or if Wolves’ hardball stance will ultimately pay off.