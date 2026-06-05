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Rangers are continuing talks aimed at bringing midfielder Dan Neil to Ibrox this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Neil emerged from Sunderland’s academy system and played a key role in their promotion-winning campaign last season, but opportunities proved scarce in the Premier League, with the midfielder managing just three appearances and 13 minutes of top-flight action.

That lack of game time pushed him towards a January switch to Portman Road and he linked up with Ipswich Town.

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Despite attracting interest from Rangers, the midfielder instead joined Ipswich on loan from Sunderland and is set to become a free agent at the end of June.

The 24-year-old went on to feature in 17 matches as the Tractor Boys sealed automatic promotion with a second-place Championship finish and he is now willing to consider a fresh challenge.

Rangers have subsequently revived their interest in the South Shields-born midfielder, with a potential free transfer offering an attractive opportunity.

Talks are still ‘ongoing’ aimed at convincing Neil that his future should like at Ibrox over anywhere else.

Club Years Sunderland 2018- Ipswich Town (loan) 2026 Dan Neil’s career history

Danny Rohl does have a number of options in midfield, but there are real question marks over whether Nicolas Raskin will stay on at the club.

Raskin is arguably Rangers’ most impressive midfielder and he will be in action this summer at the World Cup, which could heighten interest in him.

Neil could be swayed by the opportunity to join one of Scotland’s biggest clubs, although Rangers face competition from Championship winners Coventry City, who are also tracking the midfielder closely.

Rangers are also exploring alternative options in the market, with Swedish defender Casper Widell remaining on their radar despite significant interest from several Championship clubs.

The English second tier could also complicate Rangers’ pursuit of another target, with Dundee youngster Luke Graham understood to favour a move south of the border in search of a fresh challenge, while Stoke City are among the clubs showing interest in the defender.

With Rohl having overseen a complete collapse in the post split fixtures, which ended Rangers’ Scottish Premiership title hopes, the German will know the importance of hitting the ground running.

Amid a host of fans not being convinced about the inexperienced boss, he can ill-afford a start which sees ground lost early in the campaign.