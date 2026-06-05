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Tottenham Hotspur are trying to lure away Cody Gakpo from Liverpool as they hold ‘serious interest’ in the Dutchman.

The Anfield giants got their hands on the versatile attacker in the winter window of 2023 from PSV Eindhoven in exchange for a significant fee, moving to beat other clubs to his signature.

Gakpo had an underwhelming last season, but he has largely been a key contributor since he made his move from the Eredivisie giants about three years ago.

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The then AZ Alkmaar boss Pascal Jansen claimed that the ex-PSV attacker would ‘amaze’ everyone at the Premier League giants.

Gakpo has contributed to 73 goal contributions in 180 games for the Reds, who have just announced a new manager in the shape of Andoni Iraola.

Recently sacked Reds boss Arne Slot trusted the Netherlands forward throughout last season, and score only nine times in 52 all-competition games last term.

His current deal runs for four more years at Anfield, but now he is attracting interest from fellow Premier League clubs.

Dutch star Position Micky van de Ven Defender Xavi Simons Attacking midfield Dutchmen at Spurs

According to Dutch outlet Soccernews.nl, Gakpo has become a target for north London club Tottenham Hotspur, who hold a ‘serious interest’ in him.

It has been suggested that Spurs will try to lure away the 27-year-old from Anfield by presenting their project under Roberto De Zerbi.

They have already ‘sunk their teeth into’ another Dutch star, Jan Paul van Hecke, and are now keen on Gakpo.

The Netherlands international is primarily a left winger, but he is comfortable playing up front as a number 9, which has made the north London club target him.

Spurs are not the only club keen on Gakpo, as top-flight clubs from Spain, Germany and England are keeping an eye on him.

Tottenham are currently working in the background to convince the Dutchman, who won the Premier League with the Reds in the 2024/25 campaign, about a move.

At this moment, though, Gakpo will focus on the upcoming World Cup, and his performance on the global stage could see his stock go up.

Tottenham do not have Champions League football to offer Gakpo, who would have to miss out on Europe altogether if he did join Spurs.