Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Juventus are ‘increasing contact’ for Tottenham Hotspur custodian Guglielmo Vicario as the Italian ‘surpasses everyone’ on the Old Lady’s shortlist of options.

The shot-stopper faced criticism during a difficult Premier League campaign for Spurs, who only narrowly avoided being dragged into the relegation zone at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old also missed the final stretch of the season through injury and therefore did not make an appearance under new boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

His future in north London has been the subject of uncertainty in recent months, with suggestions even emerging that he was close to joining Inter Milan.

Nothing ultimately materialised and the Nerazzurri have since cooled their interest in the Italian.

A return to Serie A was still not gone off the table though, with Vicario firmly entered on the Old Lady’s radar.

The Bianconeri have been searching for a new goalkeeper in recent weeks and initially identified Liverpool‘s Alisson as their priority target.

Goalkeeper Club Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham Hotspur Alisson Liverpool Alex Meret Napoli Goalkeepers on the radar at Juventus

The Brazilian wanted clarity over his future before the World Cup, but the gap between Liverpool and Juventus has meant that for now a deal looks off the cards.

Tottenham target Alex Meret, who could leave Napoli, also emerged as an alternative option for the Turin giants.

Aston Villa custodian Emiliano Martinez has likewise featured on Juventus’ shortlist, while Vicario has been hoping for a call from the Bianconeri throughout the process.

The Argentina international would be difficult to secure due to both his salary demands and the fee Aston Villa would likely require, figures the Turin outfit may struggle to accommodate.

Now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, the Bianconeri have ‘increased contact’ with Tottenham in recent hours as they explore the possibility of striking a deal for Vicario.

Juventus’ growing focus on the Italian indicates he now ‘surpasses everyone’ else on the shortlist and could soon gain greater clarity over his future.

The Old Lady view Vicario’s technical qualities and proven Serie A experience as major advantages in their search for a new goalkeeper.

The move is not yet at an advanced stage though, and the coming days could prove crucial in determining whether the discussions develop into full-fledged negotiations.

Should an agreement eventually be reached, the deal could also suit Tottenham, who would not only offload Vicario, but are also interested in Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, a player Roberto De Zerbi is keen to bring in.