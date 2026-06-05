Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray will approach Tottenham Hotspur to find out ‘their transfer fee expectations’ to let attacker Mathys Tel move to Turkey this summer.

Tel finished the campaign strongly under Roberto De Zerbi, starting Tottenham’s final four matches of the season and contributing one goal and one assist during that run.

As a result, the Italian tactician praised the forward’s ‘big potential’ and backed him to develop into an important player in north London.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Frenchman’s name emerged for a potential move during the winter transfer window, having been unhappy with the amount of playing time he was receiving at the time.

Paris FC viewed him as a dream target, although their interest never progressed into anything concrete.

Tel’s agent then rejected the possibility of a move to Borussia Dortmund in March due to the player’s affection for Bayern Munich, where he was on the books before his move to N17.

While Tottenham appear happy with Tel and Tell happy with Tottenham, there could still be the temptation to part ways if a deal makes sense.

League played in National 3 Ligue 1 Bundesliga Premier League Leagues Mathys Tel has played in

Now, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor) , Galatasaray are to get in touch with Tottenham as they want to find out what will be needed to sign Tel.

Tottenham were unwilling to sanction his departure in January and whether that stance has changed remains unclear, while both the Frenchman’s valuation and his own view on a potential move are yet to emerge.

Tel has featured across all three positions in the front line and that versatility is regarded as one of his standout qualities, putting him a step ahead of several alternative targets under consideration by Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk.

The Turkish champions can offer Champions League football, though whether Tel would be willing to leave one of Europe’s top leagues at this stage of his career remains to be seen.

The forward still has five years remaining on his contract in north London, meaning any deal is unlikely to be straightforward.

The Cimbom are also exploring other attacking options and have already ‘made initial contact with the agent’ of Aston Villa target Jonathan Rowe.

Meanwhile, Spurs are looking to strengthen their own attacking ranks and it has been claimed in the Netherlands that they are making efforts to lure Cody Gakpo towards them.