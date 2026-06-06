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Rangers could face a tough task in landing Hammarby full-back Hampus Skoglund, with the Swedish club’s sporting director keen to keep the squad together.

The Gers are entering what will be a crucial summer transfer window as they bid to make sure last season’s third place finish in the Scottish Premiership was not the start of a new normal.

The jury remains firmly out on young boss Danny Rohl, whose side collapsed towards the end of the season, but Rangers are backing him.

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Rangers have already signed Lawrence Shankland and are being linked with a host of other players, not least defenders.

Swedish defender Casper Widell is a player that Rangers want and they have registered an interest in him.

Another Swede is also on the Ibrox side’s agenda in the shape of right-back Skoglund.

The 22-year-old has impressed as part of a Hammarby side currently sitting fourth in the Allsvenskan.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

News of Rangers’ interest has reached Sweden, but Hammarby sporting director Mikael Hjelmberg revealed he has not heard from the Gers and as such can make no comment about just how much Rohl’s men want his defender.

“I have no idea how serious it is because I haven’t heard a sound from there”, the sporting director told Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.

Hjelmberg also sent a signal that may well indicate Rangers will not have a smooth transfer process if they do get in touch with Hammarby for Skoglund.

“The window hasn’t opened, but of course I have a fairly close dialogue with Hampu’s agent. But there haven’t been any concrete talks.

“Previously it has been concrete, but not this year.

“Hampus is an important part of the team.

“We have a very good squad and my goal is to try to keep that squad as intact as possible.”

Hammarby do have the right-back locked down on a contract which has a further three years to run, putting them into a position of strength.

Skoglund though may be hugely tempted by the prospect of playing his football at Rangers next season, where the expectations will be huge.