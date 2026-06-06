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Newcastle United and Manchester City will have to negotiate a fee for Atalanta defender Marco Palestra if they want to sign him as there are ‘no options or clauses’ in his contract that can be triggered.

Palestra spent the entire season on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta and started to catch the eye with his accomplished performances.

The 21-year-old defender made 37 appearances, while also contributing to five goal involvements in Serie A this season.

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Following a stellar campaign, the Italy international is being chased by a host of sides, including Inter Milan, Juventus, Newcastle and Manchester City, but Atalanta will ‘wait for other proposals’ before making their decision.

And Atalanta are in a strong position to dictate the terms of his potential departure this summer.

According to Italian journalist Luca Cilli, there are ‘no options or clauses’ that interested sides could trigger in Palestra’s Atalanta contract to sign him for a set fee.

Atalanta have slapped a minimum €50m price tag on Palestra’s head and are sure to want a bidding war for his signature to break out.

Level First cap Italy U19s 2023 Italy U20s 2024 Italy U21s 2024 Italy 2026 Marco Palestra for Italy

Whether Juventus, with no Champions League football, or Inter Milan would be prepared to meet Palestra’s price remains to be seen.

Manchester City would likely be in a position to pay the needed fee, though the jury is out on Newcastle, who have no European football.

The Magpies are making moves in the market though and recently put in a bid for AIK’s teenage winger Zodak Yohanna.

They are also close to completing the signing of goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen from French club Reims.

Eddie Howe is losing one full-back in the shape of Kieran Trippier, however the path to signing Palestra looks a tough one for Newcastle to tread.

Palestra came through the Atalanta youth ranks before breaking through into the senior game, but his loan at Cagliari represents his first solid stint of regular game time.