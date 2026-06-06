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Burnley star Quilindschy Hartman believes when it comes to technical quality, the Premier League’s level is not that high, while admitting he does now expect to leave Turf Moor.

Scott Parker could not keep the Clarets afloat in the Premier League despite his best efforts and despite some feeling a hugely tight defence in the Championship gave the Turf Moor side a chance.

Relegation is likely to mean substantial change at Burnley, with Parker gone before the final few games and the hunt for a new manager under way.

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Hartman was snapped up by Burnley last summer from Dutch giants Feyenoord, ahead of a season of Premier League football.

The Dutchman was wanted by Turkish side Besiktas in the January transfer window, but ended up staying at Burnley.

Having taken an up close look at the Premier League over the course of a season, Hartman has been left with a very clear view of the league.

The Burnley man feels that when it comes to technical play, the Premier League lags behind, with athleticism valued over technical ability on the ball.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Burnley star told De Oranjezomer (via Voetbal Primeur): “It might be a bit wrong to say that it isn’t the case when you’ve been relegated; that might not make any sense.

“But technically, it’s not a very high level; it’s just that the ball moves up and down so fast.

“You have to be physically so strong, otherwise you can’t compete.”

Hartman does not expect to be playing for Burnley in the Championship next season, although he remains in the dark about where he might end up.

“I don’t know that officially yet, but the plan is for me to leave”, he explained.

“I just don’t know where I’m going yet.”

Hartman came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord before breaking through into the first team at De Kuip.

He has been capped by the Netherlands at international level, but will be aware he is unlikely to be able to break back into the Oranje squad if he is playing in the Championship.

Burnley locked Hartman to a four-year deal when he joined.