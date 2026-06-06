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Soon-to-be Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho likes Mateus Fernandes, who looks set to leave West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

West Ham are staring at a summer of real turbulence following relegation from the Premier League in the recent campaign.

A mass exodus is expected to take place at the London club, who will need to brace for big-name exits soon.

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Portuguese midfielder Fernandes was a standout at the Irons despite the club’s poor season and he is attracting high-profile transfer interest now.

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on the 21-year-old, who contributed to ten goals directly in 42 games across all competitions.

West Ham paid more than £40m to Southampton last summer, securing Fernandes on a five-year deal, which runs for four more years at the London Stadium.

Fernandes’ exclusion from Portugal’s World Cup came as a surprise, especially after the national team coach, Roberto Martinez, hailed the highly rated midfielder back in March.

Trophy won Primeira Liga x2 Portuguese Cup Champions League x2 Europa League x2 Premier League x3 Serie A x2 La Liga FA Cup EFL Cup x4 Coppa Italia Copa del Rey Conference League Jose Mourinho’s trophies

Now Fernandes is wanted by arguably the biggest club in world football in the shape of Real Madrid.

According to Spanish daily AS, Mourinho, who is set to become Los Blancos boss, is an admirer of Fernandes.

And it has been suggested that the Real Madrid hierarchy are already taking steps to please the Portuguese boss, and it could see them making moves towards the 21-year-old.

West Ham are eyeing a massive transfer fee for Fernandes, who could become the biggest departure from the Championship.

Nuno’s side are already looking to beef up their options in the engine room, as Hibernian star Josh Mulligan is on their radar.

Real Madrid, though, may need time to make a move for the Portuguese as their presidential election is set to take place, and the club are most likely to take key decisions after that.

Playing for legendary Portuguese boss Mourinho at the Bernabeu could be something that Fernandes finds irresistible.