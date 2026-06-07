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Liverpool‘s refusal to open negotiations to sell goalkeeper Alisson to Juventus has left the Bianconeri’s CEO Damien Comolli ‘surprised’.

Juventus are currently looking for a new number 1 goalkeeper and have been hugely keen to bring Alisson back to Serie A.

The shot-stopper’s future at Anfield has been under the microscope due to Juventus’ interest and Alisson has been keen for clarity over his situation.

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Juventus have been optimistic about taking the Brazil goalkeeper to Turin this summer, with him their number one target, but Liverpool have refused to open talks about a sale.

That stance has ‘surprised’ Comolli, who believed there was a deal to be done to take Alisson to Juventus, according to Italian outlet Tutto Juve.

Liverpool now appear keen to keep hold of Alisson into next season, rather than signing off on a departure for the Brazilian.

Alisson staying would then shift the focus onto Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will not want to spend next term warming the bench on Merseyside.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Juventus have been forced to look at other options as a result of Liverpool’s stance, with Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario now a firm target.

Liverpool also have interest from another Italian side in one of their players as Inter Milan are chasing midfielder Curtis Jones.

Inter Milan’s sporting director acknowledged the interest on Sunday and hinted at future developments.

Jones, like Alisson, sees his contract at Anfield expire in the summer of 2027, meaning he will soon be into the final 12 months of his deal.

Liverpool could potentially see both players leave on free transfers next summer.

Alisson made a total of 35 appearances for Liverpool over the course of the recent campaign, but only kept 13 clean sheets.

He made the same number of appearances in the previous season, keeping the same number of clean sheets, as Liverpool won the Premier League title.