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Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has commented on the Nerazzurri’s interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, something he says they have not hidden.

Jones could move on from Anfield this summer, with no sign of a new contract being signed in sight and serious interest from Italy.

Inter Milan tried to sign Jones in the winter transfer window earlier this year, but could not get a swoop over the line.

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The situation may be different this summer and they have not given up on their desire to sign the Liverpool star.

Nerazzurri boss Cristian Chivu used a recent trip to headquarters to stress that Jones would be the perfect addition to his midfield.

Now Inter Milan sporting director Ausilio has commented on the situation, admitting the interest, while remaining coy on the prospects of a deal being struck with Liverpool for Jones.

“We’re keeping an eye on Curtis Jones”, he was quoted as saying by Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

“We haven’t hidden that. We understand what the developments will be.”

Inter Milan have been looking to pay €20m to sign Jones, but Liverpool value the midfielder between €30m and €35m.

With Jones not signing a new deal at Anfield though, Liverpool could see their position weaken over the course of the summer.

The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold last summer after he refused to extend his contract, while Ibrahima Konate did the same this summer and is leaving on a free transfer.

Alexander-Arnold moved to Real Madrid and Konate could join him, with Liverpool having seen contract talks over a year with both players result in no agreement.

Liverpool are also ripping up the remaining year of Mohamed Salah’s contract to let him move on for free this summer.

As such, the Reds will find themselves having missed out on millions in possible transfer fees and will surely not want to run a similar risk with Jones, especially with Inter Milan standing ready to buy him.