Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Newcastle United attacker William Osula has admitted that he hopes to play an important role for Denmark by performing well for the Magpies.

Born in Aarhus, Osula came through the youth ranks at Danish giants FC Copenhagen before Sheffield United snapped him up for their academy at the age of 15.

The attacking talent spent six years at Bramall Lane and enhanced his reputation during a loan spell at Derby County before departing the Blades in the summer of 2024.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Danish striker arrived at Newcastle from Sheffield United in August 2024 for an initial transfer fee of £10m, the Magpies beating Ipswich Town to his signature.

The 22-year-old developed into a dependable starting presence for Eddie Howe’s side in the latter part of the Premier League season, rising in the pecking order ahead of big-money arrivals Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

In the recent Premier League season, Osula made 24 appearances for the Magpies, while scoring eight goals.

His impressive displays for Newcastle earned him his maiden senior international debut on Wednesday in a friendly between Denmark and DR Congo, where the Dane played for 45 minutes.

Attacker Club Rasmus Hojlund Napoli Kasper Hogh Bodo/Glimt Adam Daghim Wolfsburg William Osula Newcastle United Attackers in latest Denmark squad

Osula expressed his gratitude after making his senior international debut for Denmark.

The 22-year-old stressed that he believes that consistent strong performances for Newcastle can help him establish himself as an important player for his country.

The striker also acknowledged that he still has work to do to earn a regular place in the squad, insisting that he must continue proving himself on the pitch and keep pushing for more opportunities at international level.

Osula said via Danish outlet Bold: “Now I have made my debut and I am very grateful for that.

“If I continue to play well at club level, I hope I can become important for the national team and play a role here.

“I have to keep showing what I can do on the field and keep knocking.”

The Nigeria Football Federation contacted Osula’s camp in April to discuss a potential international switch, though no progress was made.

Ending any doubts over a possible switch, Denmark national team boss Brian Riemer lauded the Magpies striker for his ability to offer a different attacking dimension to his country.

While Newcastle boss Howe rates Osula, it will be seen as a big risk if he goes into next season with the Dane as his starting striker.