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Joe Gelhardt is set to hold talks about his future with Leeds United amid Rangers having been checking out a potential swoop for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The striker helped Hull City to win promotion to the Premier League this season and had a real impact at the Tigers.

Hull would like to keep hold of Gelhardt on a permanent basis and promotion likely puts them in pole position to do just that.

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He was hailed by a former Championship striker in February for having the best spell of his career this season at Hull.

Gelhardt though admitted in April that he had had no contact from Leeds since he made the loan switch to Hull last summer.

Now Leeds ‘will have talks’ with the attacker over his future as the prospect of a permanent cutting of the cord at Elland Road starts to take shape.

While Hull are keen, ‘Rangers have also been looking at a move’, with the Gers long-standing admirers of Gelhardt’s qualities.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Gers were tracking Gelhardt ahead of the 2024 January transfer window and though they did not sign him, their interest has persisted.

Danny Rohl is looking to boost his quality all across the pitch and Rangers could make a move to tempt Gelhardt north of the border.

The big issue for the Gers is that Hull are now a Premier League side, with the increased finances that brings, while Gelhardt has been happy at the Tigers.

In past years, Rangers could have offered a crack at the Champions League qualifiers as an added tempter, but they could finish just third in the recent season, meaning that is off the agenda.

Early on in his time at Leeds, Gelhardt was tipped to become a special player, but he did not kick on and nail down a spot for himself at Elland Road.

He appears well outside Daniel Farke’s plans and a sale looks the most likely outcome for Gelhardt this summer.

Rangers are pushing on with their transfer activity on several fronts.

The Gers are continuing talks with free agent midfielder Dan Neil, although how far progressed their interest is in Hammarby defender Hampus Skoglund has been called into question by comments made by the Swedish club’s sporting director.