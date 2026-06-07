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Southampton are keen on Espanyol winger Jofre Carreras, who has been ‘relegated to a substitute role’ at the Catalan club and could move on this summer.

Saints saw their promotion dreams dashed in the recent season when they were thrown out of the Championship playoffs due to the spygate affair.

The club are backing boss Tonda Eckert to launch a new promotion push next season, despite calls from some quarters for him to be sacked due to his spygate role, and strengthening the German’s squad is being explored.

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Now Southampton have identified a target in La Liga in the shape of winger Carreras.

According to Spanish journalist Angel Garcia (via Catalan daily Sport), Saints are keen on the Espanyol man, however they have not yet opened talks with the Spanish side or made a formal offer.

Espanyol could be willing to do business for Carreras, who has been ‘relegated to a substitute role’ in the team under Manolo Gonzalez.

While the winger did manage a total of 27 appearances in an Espanyol shirt, only nine of those came from the start.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Espanyol have not ruled out selling the 24-year-old as that could put extra cash in the club’s kitty to use in the summer transfer window.

Carreras came through the youth set-up at Espanyol and his La Liga debut came in 2021 at Valencia.

Southampton have already kicked off their summer transfer business with the permanent capture of Cyle Larin.

Larin, who joined Saints permanently from Mallorca following a successful loan spell, made a big impression in the Championship.

One former EFL star dubbed him ‘quality’ after seeing him in action and now Southampton will be looking for Larin to kick on when the new season starts.

It remains to be seen if Carreras makes the same La Liga to Southampton journey as Larin in the coming weeks and months.