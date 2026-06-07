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Fiorentina deal-maker Fabio Paratici is still considering winger Manor Solomon and he is still eyeing a ‘discount’ from Tottenham Hotspur for the Israeli star.

The north Londoners have been proactive in the summer transfer window following their dismal Premier League campaign as they bid to deliver for Roberto De Zerbi.

Currently, they are concentrated on beefing up their backline, with Andrew Robertson joining on a free transfer, while Marcos Senesi is also expected to pick Spurs over other clubs.

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Tottenham have had a bid rejected for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke, but want to try to sign him before the World Cup starts.

However, without European football, Tottenham will need to be careful about their spending, and offloading fringe players could be key.

Israel international Solomon, who has been at the club for three years now, looks well down the pecking order in N17.

Spurs have loaned him out three times since he joined the club in the summer of 2023, with his latest loan spell taking place in Serie A with Fiorentina.

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He started very brightly at La Viola, which made the Tuscany club set money aside for him, but the 26-year-old finished the campaign poorly.

Solomon tried everything to convince Fiorentina to activate his €10m option to buy, but the fee was considered too high for the Italian outfit.

It has been suggested a deal could be done if Fiorentina can secure a discount on Solomon and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport (via Firenzeviola), Paratici is still aiming to do that.

The former Tottenham sporting director wants to knock Spurs’ price for Solomon down and if they do then a deal could still happen.

Solomon’s agent reiterated that ‘no one said’ that the Israeli winger will not remain at the Tuscany outfit.

Paratici was Tottenham’s sporting director for almost three years and his previous relationship with the club could make a deal happen for the winger.

Solomon’s current deal runs until the summer of 2028 at the north London club, who could look to cash in on him this summer while he has a market.

Now it remains to be seen whether Paratici will be able to convince Tottenham to give Fiorentina a hefty discount to facilitate a potential move for the Israeli star.