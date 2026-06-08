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Napoli’s expected next manager Massimiliano Allegri wants to have a discussion with Sunderland target Frank Anguissa to gauge whether he wants to remain at the club.

Sunderland managed to beat the odds in their first season back in the Premier League following promotion in the 2024/25 campaign, finishing seventh in the table and securing qualification for the Europa League.

Regis Le Bris’ side are expected to have a busy summer transfer window as they will look to strengthen their squad and build a team capable of competing in Europe.

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The French tactician is well aware of the areas he wants to strengthen, with defence and midfield among the priority positions and the club have already been linked with several players.

Sunderland remain interested in signing Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi, who is open to a summer departure but must wait until he returns from World Cup duty before deciding his future.

They have also enquired with Lorient regarding Cameroonian midfielder Arthur Avom, who is also being targeted by another Premier League outfit in the form of Bournemouth.

Napoli’s Anguissa is also someone they have their eye on, and it has been suggested that the midfielder wants to ‘redeem himself next season’ with a return to the Premier League.

Club played for Marseille Fulham Villarreal Napoli Clubs Frank Anguissa has played for

Anguissa left Fulham in the summer of 2022 after failing to help the club retain their top-flight status.

His last season in Italy was marred by injuries, and he only managed 18 league appearances for Napoli, with Besiktas, Galatasaray and Sunderland all keen to secure his services as he enters the final year of his contract with the Serie A giants.

Napoli have parted ways with Antonio Conte, and it is suggested that former AC Milan boss Allegri is set to take charge, with terms already agreed.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Area Napoli), Allegri wants to speak with Anguissa to assess whether the player is still hungry to prove himself in Partenopei colours.

Napoli have yet to offer him a contract renewal as they are waiting for the green light from their expected next boss, Allegri.

The 30-year-old, who has made 175 appearances for Napoli in his career so far, could be on the verge of an exit, which would suit Sunderland if he opts for a move this summer, having stated he has unfinished business in the Premier League.

It would also bolster the Stadium of Light side’s ambitions of remaining competitive across all competitions next season.