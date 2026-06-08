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Guglielmo Vicario’s salary is not a problem for Juventus and the ‘real issue’ for the Bianconeri is the transfer fee that Tottenham Hotspur will demand.

Vicario arrived at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from Empoli in the summer of 2023 and signed a five-year deal, in a sign that Spurs considered him to be their long term number 1.

This term, the Italian shot-stopper made 31 appearances in the Premier League before being replaced by Antonin Kinsky due to a hernia surgery in the latter stage of the season.

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It seemed that Vicario would join Inter Milan in the upcoming summer transfer window, as the Nerazzurri had agreed draft personal terms with the Italy international, back in April.

However, the finances of the deal ultimately weighed heavily and Inter Milan ‘dropped’ their pursuit of Vicario.

Juventus have since emerged as the most likely destination for Vicario this summer, however, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia (via Tutto Juve), there is an issue.

The Tottenham goalkeeper’s wages would be affordable for Juventus and the ‘real issue’ comes in the price tag Spurs would set.

Spurs will not give ‘discounts’ on Vicario and are suggested to have set a high price for him.

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Juventus will need to sit at the negotiating table with Tottenham and try to find a solution which would allow Vicario to return to Italy.

Spurs struggled defensively this season and will want to bring in experienced personnel between the sticks in the event Vicario departs in the summer; they have been keeping tabs on Paris Saint-Germain star Lucas Chevalier.

Besides that, the Lilywhites have also looked at other alternatives in recent weeks, with Napoli’s shot-stopper Alex Meret also on their radar.

Vicario still has two years remaining on his current contract with Spurs, which puts the north London club in a strong position.

The goalkeeper has though been widely expected to leave Tottenham this summer as Roberto De Zerbi seeks to put his own stamp on the squad.

Vicario has also come in for criticism at points in his Tottenham stint, with opinion split on whether he is good enough.