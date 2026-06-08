George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United have received a boost in the race for highly rated Tromso defender Abubacarr Sedi Kinteh, as a potential move to 1. FC Koln ‘could fall through’.

Earlier this month, the Whites checked up on the highly rated 19-year-old Gambian central defender, who is on the books at Norwegian top flight side Tromso.

However, it was suggested that Bundesliga side Koln were leading the race for the teenager, with more clubs keen on him.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Last week, Turkish Super Lig giants Trabzonspor entered the race for the Gambia international, as competition for Kinteh only went up.

However, now the Yorkshire club could have a significant advantage in the race, as the Billy Goats are set to sign Jahmai Simpson-Pusey from Manchester City on a permanent deal.

And according to German journalist Philipp Hinze, Kinteh’s proposed move to Koln ‘could now fall through’ as a result.

Even though the Bundesliga club have a verbal agreement with the 19-year-old defender, Simpson-Pusey’s permanent deal could see them end their pursuit of the Gambian.

Centre-back Pascal Struijk (HOL) Joe Rodon (WAL) Sebastiaan Bornauw (BEL) Ethan Ampadu (WAL) Jaka Bijol (SVN) Max Wober (AUT) Leeds United’s centre-backs

Kinteh is very much in demand from a host of clubs, as Belgian and French clubs are keen on him, alongside Leeds.

Leeds have been on the lookout for young talent to add to the ranks and the 19-year-old would certainly fit the bill.

Despite his tender years, he has already been capped by his country and is used to playing top flight football.

Leeds signed another teenage African defender in the winter transfer window earlier this year, scooping up Leonardo Ngenge, who they slotted into the Under-21s.

Whether that would be the plan for Kinteh, or whether Daniel Farke would consider him to be instantly fighting for a spot in the first team, is unclear.

Kinteh only joined Tromso last year from Senegalese football academy Mawade Wade and has shown his pedigree in his 35 senior appearances for the Gutan.

Now there could well be a window of opportunity open to push to bring the 19-year-old to Elland Road, but the jury is out on whether Leeds will take it.